NFL analyst deems Panthers ‘fascinating’ team during win streak
Eric Edholm of NFL.com released his latest NFL Power Rankings. He has a new top team in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who moved up two spots after last week’s 30-19 win over the 49ers. The Detroit Lions slipped to No. 2 after Sunday night’s loss at Kansas City. For what it’s worth, the Bucs visit Ford Field on Monday night.
As far as the bottom half of the rankings, Dave Canales’s Carolina Panthers went from No. 24 to No. 21 and have rebounded smartly following a shaky start.
“The Panthers have now won two straight in the fourth quarter, and three of their past four overall. It has been a bit of a bumpy ride to this point, but Carolina finds itself in decent shape ahead of a game at the winless Jets. In fact, this is the first time the Panthers haven't had a losing record this late in the season since 2021.
"You have to credit Bryce Young for how he’s bounced back over the past few weeks, really taking ownership of the offense. He also has a true go-to guy now. Tetairoa McMillan made up for a drop that led to an interception, catching his first two NFL TD passes in the win.”
Despite his early-game turnover woes, Young has still thrown twice as many TD passes (10) as interceptions (5). McMillan easily leads Carolina in catches (27) and receiving yards (380) and is one of four players on the team with two touchdown grabs. Of course, the Panthers also have one of the hotter running backs in the league.
“Rico Dowdle also has made a shocking statement in the backfield,” added Edholm, “with a stunning 473 yards from scrimmage the past two games. How high can the Panthers fly? This will be a fascinating team to follow in the next few games.”
Following Sunday’s clash with the winless Jets, Canales’s club hosts the Buffalo Bills, then travel north to Lambeau Field. Is this team talented enough to put together a long winning streak?
