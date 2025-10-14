Analyst sees Carolina Panthers potentially sneaking into NFC Wild Card race
Via John Breech of CBS Sports, the improving Carolina Panthers earned a A-minus for their wild 30-27 victory over the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday. Dave Canales’s team now sits at 3-3 following a rough 0-2 start. The club is at the .500 mark for the first time since they opened 5-5 in 2021.
“Rico Dowdle promised that he was going to get revenge on his former team,” explained Breech, “and that’s exactly what he did. The Panthers’ running back gashed his way through the Cowboys defense for 239 total yards, with 183 of those coming on the ground. Bryce Young seems to be at his best when he has some help from the Panthers’ ground game and with Dowdle doing his part, Young also did his part by throwing for three touchdowns.”
“The Panthers have now won two in a row,” added Breech, “and if they continue to run the ball like this, they might be able to sneak into the NFC wild card race.”
There hasn’t been a lot of talk about playoffs in Carolina in recent years. The team’s last wining campaign and postseason berth came back in 2017. As of this writing, the 3-3 Panthers reside in third place in the NFC South behind the 5-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 2-2 Atlanta Falcons. The latter is battling the AFC East leading Buffalo Bills at the moment. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears are at Washington to face the Commanders, two of the 12 teams in the NFC that are not below .500.
A year ago at this time, Canales’s club had already dropped five of its first six games on the way to a 1-7 start. After dropping three of their first four games this year, this looks like a different offense the past two games thanks to Dowdle and the ground game. Will this aspect of Carolina’s attack be enough to ignite a run to the postseason? Give it a month or two.
