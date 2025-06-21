NFL analyst says picking Panthers' candidate for Offensive Player of the Year difficult
Here’s some very interesting food for thought. The 2025 preseason begins in just under six weeks with the Hall of Fame Game, and the NFL regular season is basically two and a half months away. So why not forecast an award handed out after the league’s 18-game slate has concluded?
It’s never too early for predictions, as some would say. Hence, Jacob Infante of Pro Football Sports Network opted to choose one performer from each team in the league as the club’s top candidate for NFL Offensive Player of the Year. Some of the choices are obvious, and that includes 2024 winner Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s also worth noting that seven quarterbacks are among the 32 selections, including 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills.
When it came to the Dave Canales’s club, Infante admitted that it wasn’t easy coming up with a selection. “Picking an Offensive Player of the Year contender for the Carolina Panthers was difficult, as they don’t have much proven star power on offense. However, Chuba Hubbard is one of the most underrated starting running backs in the NFL.”
“Hubbard has combined for over 2,000 rushing yards in the last two seasons,” added Infante, “and just came off a 10-touchdown campaign in 2024. If the Panthers take a leap this season, his steady production should start to get him the recognition he deserves.”
It’s an interesting choice, to say the least. Yes, Hubbard is coming off a career year with the Panthers. It’s also worth noting that the team not only signed free agent Rico Dowdle—a 1,000-yard rusher with the Cowboys in 2024—and used a fourth-round pick on University of Georgia running back Trevor Etienne this offseason.
On the other hand, quarterback Bryce Young closed out 2024 in style. In the team’s final 10 games, he threw for 2,104 yards and 15 scores (6 interceptions), plus ran for 223 yards and five touchdowns.
Food for thought indeed.
