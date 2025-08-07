What Browns superstar Myles Garrett said about Panthers QB Bryce Young’s growth
The Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns take the field on Friday night at Charlotte in each team’s 2025 preseason opener. The clubs got to know each other a little better via a joint practice on Wednesday.
Kevin Stefanski’s club is coming off a 3-14 season and dropped its final six games in 2024. The Panthers finished 5-12 in ’24, but did win four of their final nine contests.
Browns’ defensive end Myles Garrett is one of the league’s premier pass rushers. The six-time Pro Bowler and three-time First Team All-Pro has totaled 10-plus sacks in seven consecutive seasons, so he knows something about opposing quarterbacks. The first overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft sees a lot of positives in Panthers’ signal-caller Bryce Young, the top selection in the 2023 NFL draft.
Myles Garrett likes what he sees in Panthers’ QB Bryce Young
“I think they really rallied around him and they’re seeing that he can lead this team and do well,” explained Garrett (via Joseph Person of The Athletic). “The playmaking and game-changing ability hasn’t changed. I think it’s just him finding his own confidence, being comfortable in the role and then allowing him to lead and standing behind him, I think that was big for him. And he’s only going to continue to settle in and become a bigger and bigger playmaker.”
General manager Dan Morgan has surrounded Young with more playmakers, namely rookie wide receivers Tetairoa McMillan and Jimmy Horn Jr., as well as veteran wideout Hunter Renfrow. The team is looking for the emerging quarterback to pick up where he left off in 2024. In the team’s final 10 outings, he threw 15 touchdown passes compared to only six interceptions, plus ran for 223 yards and five scores. It’s shaping up as an important year for Young and head coach Dave Canales as expectations have risen a bit in Carolina.
