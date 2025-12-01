NFL exec credits David Tepper disappearance for Carolina Panthers' improvement

Something is different about these Carolina Panthers in 2025. In most instances since 2017, Sunday's home game against the Los Angeles Rams would have been an exercise in embarrassment.

Instead, the Panthers pulled off their second long-odds upset of the year against a heavyweight NFC contender, proving they have what it takes to at least compete with the league's best on their good days.

A lot went into improving Carolina's roster this year, but one league executive sees another angle to it. According to the Athletic, some see the disappearance of team owner David Tepper as playing a roll in the team's improvement.

“We went from seeing this guy five or six times the last few years during the season — tipping cups, doing whatever — to not seeing him at all,” an exec from another team said. “It is a huge improvement. He’s done a great job and deserves credit for it.”

We're all for piling on billionaires whenever the opportunity arises, but this is one case where it just doesn't seem to fit.

Yes, it is true that Tepper has taken a less-visible role in the day-to-day operations of the team, staying in the shadows outside of the odd appearance on the practice field.

It's also true that Carolina looks better now than at any time since their disappointing playoff loss to the Saints at the end of that 2017 campaign.

However, correlation doesn't necessarily mean causation - and it impunes the good work of general manager Dan Morgan to assume that Tepper's visibility has anything to do with how much better this time is now compared to this time last year.

Bryce Young is still frustratingly inconsistent from week to week, but on his best days he can clearly torch even the best defensive opposition the NFL has to offer.

The supporting cast has also been upgraded in a big way thanks to Morgan's stellar 2025 draft class, setting up this big step forward for the Panthers this season.

So long as Tepper isn't interfering on a Woody Johnson type level - and all reports indicate that he is not - he represents no threat to how far this team can go, anymore. These Panthers have moved beyond that, and the rest of the NFL will come to recognize it whether they like it or not.

