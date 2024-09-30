Panthers injuries: Dave Canales on Shaq Thompson, Josey Jewell, Jonathon Brooks, more
The Carolina Panthers may feel better about themselves with Andy Dalton leading them than they have under any of their last several starting quarterbacks. However, no amount of good vibes or increased confidence will change how poor their defense has been performing so far this season, and the situation is seemingly getting worse by the hour.
Earlier today, we learned that off-ball linebacker Shaq Thompson, who was the team's defensive centerpiece and highest-graded defender this week is done for the season due to an Achilles tear. Thompson suffered the injury on a non-contact play in Sunday's home loss to the Cininnati Bengals. Thompson isn't the first critical piece to go down this season for Carolina's defense. Derrick Brown is already on injured reserve with a knee injury he suffered in Week 1.
Thompson isn't the only linebacker that got injured on Sunday, either. Fellow starter Josey Jewell also went down and will miss at least one game. Here's everything the media heard today from head coach Dave Canales on Thompson, Jewell, and several other injured players, including rookie running back Jonathon Brooks.
Dave Canales on Shaq Thompson
Canales on Josey Jewell
Canales on Ian Thomas, Jaden Crumedy, Dane Jackson
Canales on Jonathon Brooks, DJ Wonnum
