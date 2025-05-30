NFL insider links Panthers to possible trade for Dolphins superstar cornerback
The Carolina Panthers have been aggressive in their quest to improve the defensive side of the ball this offseason, so it's not crazy to think more moves could be made.
One position that could use more love is cornerback, where the Panthers have a shaky starting situation opposite Jaycee Horn, where Michael Jackson is penciled in at the moment.
In 17 starts for the Panthers last season, he gave up a completion rate of 66.7% and a 106.5 passer rating, which shows he's much better suited in a backup role.
One way the Panthers could improve their cornerbacks room is by trading for Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who is available via trade, the team has publicly stated.
NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe listed the Panthers as one of three teams that could make a play for Ramsey because of the veteran corner's connection to defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.
Along with the Panthers, Wolfe mentioned the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams.
"We've heard the L.A. Rams, and their coaching and G.M. staff talk and rave about Jalen Ramsey," Wolfe said. "There's other places where he has had coaches he has loved to play for in the past, whether it be Raheem Morris in Atlanta, or Ejiro Evero in Carolina."
Ramsey's connection with Evero comes from their days together with the Rams. Evero served as Los Angeles' safeties coach from 2017-2020, and then the secondary and pass-game coordinator in 2021. Ramsey was with the Rams from 2020-2022.
Ramsey might not be the same cornerback he once was, but he's still a good one and certainly an upgrade over Jackson. Ramsey surrendered a completion rate of 62% and an 83.2 passer rating during the 2024 campaign.
As Wolfe also pointed out, money is going to play a big factor in a Ramsey trade because of his massive $72 million contract.
Ramsey has $24 million in guaranteed money left on his deal, which runs through 2028. However, there are no more funds guaranteed on the deal beyond this season.
Even still, teams are likely going to be looking for the Dolphins to pick up some of that money, but it remains to be seen if Miami plans on doing that. Doing so would net them a better return.
Currently, the Panthers are sitting with $18.6 million in cap space, so swinging a Ramsey trade seems realistic. However, Ramsey likely wants to join a contender and if the Dolphins abide by his wishes, the Panthers will have a tough time acquiring him.
