NFL Films shares tribute to Panthers great Greg Olsen on National Tight Ends day

Before Travis Kelce became the most-dominant tight end in the sport and after Rob Gronkowski hit his peak, you can argue that for a while Greg Olsen of the Carolina Panthers was the best player at his position in all of football. Olsen was the first tight end ever to post three straight seasons of 1,000 or more receiving yards and he deserves more credit for his place in NFL history.
Some folks who know ball still appreciate what Olsen was able to accomplish, though. On Friday, the folks over at NFL Films shared a tribute to Olsen in honor of national tight ends day. Watch.
These days Olsen is working as an analyst for Fox, but they did him dirty by replacing him on their top broadcast team with Tom Brady, who may have been a better football player, but is nowhere near as good as Olsen at talking about it.
