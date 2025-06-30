NFL free agency: Floundering AFC franchise floated as fit for Jadeveon Clowney
Earlier this month, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report took a look at each of the 32 teams and assigned them a to-do list with three matters to address. When it came to the New England Patriots, new sideline leader Mike Vrabel and the club was encouraged here to (1) Introduce Josh McDaniels' Offense and (2) Prepare for WR, O-Line Camp Competitions.
That all makes perfect sense, considering the Patriots finished next-to-last in the NFL in total yards per game, and dead last in the league in passing yards. Only the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants scored fewer points in 2024.
What about the other side of the ball for a team that was 22nd in the NFL in total defense? It’s also worth noting that the Jacksonville Jaguars (9) were the only team in the league to come up with fewer takeaways (12) than the Pats. “Defensively, the Patriots should add another pass-rusher before camp,” explained Knox. “They added Harold Landry III and Milton Williams in free agency, but they could afford another contributor on the edge. The defense recorded just 28 sacks last season and could benefit from a free agent like Za’Darius Smith or Jadeveon Clowney.”
Of course, the latter was cut loose by the Carolina Panthers in early May. Jadeveon Clowney played and started 14 games for Dave Canales’s club this past season, finishing with 46 tackles, four passes defensed, and 5.5 sacks. The latter figure was tied for the team lead with A’Shawn Robinson in 2024.
Keep in mind that the Panthers finished with just 32 sacks in 2024, tied for the third-fewest in the NFL. At the bottom was the aforementioned Patriots, who got nearly half of those 28 sacks from Keion White (5.0) and Deatrich Wise Jr. (5.0). Landry and Williams are proven commodities, and rookie Bradyn Swinson (5-LSU) bears watching.
Meanwhile, Clowney would be a nice addition to mix into Vrabel’s rotation. Could the first overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft wind up suiting up for a seventh different franchise in a dozen seasons?
