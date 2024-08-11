Panthers signing former seventh-round NFL draft pick to fill an interior OL vacancy
If there's one thing we learned in the Panthers' Thursday night preseason loss to the Patriots, it was that their backup offensive line could use some more help. That became even more evident throughout the game when a couple of linemen went down with injuries. Last night, it was reported that the team is bringing in a free agent linemen to help fill one of those voids.
According to Mike Kaye at the Charlotte Observer, the team is signing former Bills, Eagles, Giants, Colts and Jaguars interior offensive lineman Jack Anderson, who worked out on Saturday. Since he was picked in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL draft by Buffalo out of Texas Tech Anderson has appeared in 15 games, mostly working as a guard. However, he also has experience at center.
That's likely the reason why the Panthers are bringing Anderson in. One of the offensive linemen who got dinged up coming out of Thursday's game was backup center Cade Mays, who suffered a shoulder injury. Mays also posted the lowest Pro Football Focus grade on offense for Carolina.
Until we hear differently, Anderson should probably project as the team's second center on their depth chart, ahead of undrafted rookie Andrew Raym and behind starter Austin Corbett. The Panthers will need to free up a roster spot in order to officially sign him.
