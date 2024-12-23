NFL Network analyst breaks down 'best game' yet from Panthers QB Bryce Young
It's getting harder and harder to pick which game is the best of Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young's career in the NFL. That's a great sign for his development which took another step forward in Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals. We saw more of the same pinpoint downfield passing that we had in Young's recent rise before his four-turnover effort against the Dallas Cowboys.
We also saw Young really using his legs as a weapon consistently for the first time in the NFL. Perhaps most importantly, Young played a totally clean game without a fumble or a single turnover-worthy throw. Brian Baldinger at NFL Network came away very impessed by what he saw from Young in the overtime win against the Cardinals.
NFL Network on Bryce Young vs. Cards
There was a lot to like about Young's performance. Our favorite element was how well he threw with pressure in his face, even taking a direct shot to the helment on one throw, which he delivered with perfect anticipation, then got up smiling afterwards.
That's the kind of play that would have been impossible for Young to make in his rookie year when he was still figuring out which buttons to push, and overall he looked absolutely nothing like the bumbling quarterback we saw in Weeks 1-2 before he was benched by head coach Dave Canales in favor of Andy Dalton.
Young still needs to improve his accuracy from throw to throw - which should come naturally the more time he has to work with his wide receivers.
