NFL Network scoop says Hunter Renfrow has interest from 'several teams'
One of the biggest surprises around the NFL on roster cut-down day came when we learned that the Carolina Panthers had released veteran wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. For the last several weeks, Renfrow had been earning accolades for his work at training camp and he appeared to have earned himself a roster spot despite a crowded picture at wide receiver.
The Panthers probably thought that they could get Renfrow back on their practice squad right away - and general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales both say they want him back. However, Renfrow now apparently has several different options to choose from, according to Tom Pelissero at NFL Network.
Hunter Renfrow drawing interest
Pelissero does not name any of the teams that are reportedly interested in Renfrow, but we can at least make a few educated guesses.
The first team that comes to mind is the Las Vegas Raiders, who Renfrow played for previously from 2019-2023. The Raiders overhauled much of their offense this offseason, but their wide receiver room is arguably the thinnest in the league - especially now that Jakobi Meyers is asking for a trade.
The always-needy New York Jets are also pretty weak at wide receiver and were ranked 28th by ESPN coming into this year at the position. Unlike the Raiders they at least have an established No. 1 option in Garrett Wilson but no other proven options as of yet.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the same boat, having a strong WR1 after trading for DK Metcalf but a serious lack of other options after trading away George Pickens. We can also include the Denver Broncos in this clud with Courtland Sutton standing out and little else.
The Raiders look like the best fit from where we're sitting - certainly better than sitting on Carolina's practice squad.
