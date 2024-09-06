NFL analysts picking heavy against Panthers vs. Saints for Week 1 matchup
On Sunday afternoon the Carolina Panthers will kick off their 2024 regular season schedule on the road against the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints. According to the oddsmakers, the Panthers are underdogs for this one, with DraftKings Sportsbook having the Saints as four-point home favorites.
It sounds like a strong majority of the NFL writers around the web agree with the betting community. Most of them are picking against Carolina this week. Here's a quick review.
ESPN: Saints
Two out of three experts at ESPN are picking New Orleans to come out on top. Their projection model says the Saints have a 64.4% chance to win, by an average of just under a touchdown (5.9 points).
NFL.com: Saints
Over at the league's official website, four out of five panelists picked the Saints to win. The only holdout has Carolina in an upset, 23-16.
Bleacher Report: Saints
It's the same story at Bleacher Report, where six out of nine experts picked New Orleans. Their models say the final score will be 21-16.
The Sporting News: Saints
Vinnie Iyer at The Sporting News is also taking the Saints by a score of 24-17.
USA Today: Saints
It was a sweep for New Orleans over at USA Today, where all four NFL experts are taking the Saints to win this week.
CBS Sports: Saints
Pete Prisco at CBS Sports is also picking the Saints by a score of 29-16.
We could share a few more but you get the idea by now. This kind of consensus usually has us in the mood to pick the other way, and this one is no exception. We're feeling an upset by the Panthers thanks to an untimely interception in the fourth quarter by Derek Carr. 23-17 Panthers.
