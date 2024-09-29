NFL Week 4 TV map: Is Carolina Panthers vs Cincinnati Bengals game on in your area?
The Carolina Panthers are back at home today, hosting the Cincinnati Bengals. Carolina is a five-point underdog heading into this one, but Andy Dalton's surprise ascension last week has inspired new hope for this franchise for the first time in a few years. Dalton will get a chance for a revenge game against the team that drafted him, as he spent the first nine years of his NFL career in Cincinnati, making three Pro Bowl teams along the way. The Bengals will be starting former college national champion and Heisman winner Joe Burrow.
Let's see where the game is on this week. Here's a look at this week's Fox NFL TV map, courtesy of 506 sports. The two areas where the Panthers-Bengals game will be broadcast are in turquoise.
Panthers-Bengals Fox TV map
Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston are on the call for Fox. Kickoff is scheduled for just after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time.
