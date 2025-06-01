Panthers OTAs: Tre'Von Moehrig already making an impact around the ball
The Carolina Panthers wrapped up their first week of offseason practices on Friday, which brings them halfway through their schedule of OTAs. They will be back on the field tomorrow, Tuesday and then Thursday to finish out this section of their offseason program.
Much of the attention this offseason has been focused on Carolina's remodeled wide receiver room and how the pecking order will pan out with a new potential WR1 joining the group in rookie Tetairoa McMillan. On that score, McMillan has reportedly been involved "early and often" and is on an accelerated track, at least for a rookie receiver.
As big as McMillan's presence is, it's actually the revamped Panthers secondary that's generated the most ink. Earlier this past week cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Chau Smith-Wade earned headlines with plays on the ball in the first OTA sessions. Now, it's incoming safety Tre'Von Moehrig making waves, according to Darin Gantt and Kassidy Hill at the team website.
Tre'Von Moehrig around the ball at OTAs
"Moehrig has made a habit of being around the ball this week, including a play to cap the first phase of OTAs. As Young sent a long one down the sideline, Moehrig worked off the receiver he was covering, then turned on the jets to get there in time and become a pass-catcher himself, pulling in the pick that sent the defense into a frenzy."
The Panthers had hoped that their former second-round draft pick Jeremy Chinn would fill the role, but he didn't work out. If Moehrig can finally fill that hard-hitting, strong safety hole it will be the first time Carolina had an impact player at this spot since Roman Harper back in 2015, which may as well have been an aeon ago in football years.
Like Harper, Moehrig (who's the exact same size) isn't just a run-defending hitter. While he's earned low coverage grades from Pro Football Focus, since joining the league four years ago he's totaled six interceptions and 29 pass breakups, which qualifies as impressive ball skill production for a safety.
On paper Moehrig looks to be a significant upgrade over what Carolina got at this position last season. If they can find another reliable starter to pair with him between now and Week 1 this could be one of the most-improved positional units in the NFL this year.
