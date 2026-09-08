Winner of Bears-Panthers 2023 Blockbuster Trade is Crystal Clear

With the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers set to square off in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season, a lot of talk will be about the blockbuster trade the teams pulled off in 2023.

Of course, that was the trade that allowed the Panthers to draft Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

But the Panthers gave up a lot, including a pair of first-round picks, one of which turned into Caleb Williams for the Bears. In case you forgot the details of the trade, here they are.

Panthers-Bears 2023 trade details

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) stands on the field during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Panthers receive: 2023 No. 1 pick

2023 No. 1 pick Bears receive: WR DJ Moore, 2023 first-round pick, 2023 second-round pick, 2024 first-round pick, 2025 second-round pick

The Bears went on to flip that 2023 first-round pick in the move back from No. 9 to No. 10, where they selected right tackle Darnell Wright and used the second pick in the deal with the Philadelphia Eagles to draft punter Tory Taylor.

Chicago then used the 2023 second-round pick to move up in the round in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars before grabbing cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

In 2024, the first-round pick was the No. 1 overall selection, which was, of course, Williams, and Chicago used the 2025 second-rounder on wide receiver Luther Burden.

After three seasons with Moore, Chicago traded the veteran wideout to the Buffalo Bills along with a fifth-round pick for a second-rounder.

The Bears then flipped that pick in a 2026 NFL Draft trade with the Tennessee Titans that ultimately led to the selections of tight end Sam Roush and cornerback Malik Muhammad.

Who won the trade?

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is easily the Bears, although we will say it isn't 100% decided until Young fully strikes out in Carolina.

If Young has some kind of miraculous turnaround and leads the Panthers to a Super Bowl while the Bears' drought continues, we can certainly re-visit things. That said, we would not bet a penny on that unfolding.

After three seasons in the league, Young has yet to cement himself as the long-term solution in Carolina, and the Panthers have made the playoffs just once with Young under center after backing into a postseason spot in 2025.

Williams has only made the playoffs once during his career, but it is already quite apparent he's a better player when you compare their respective second seasons and careers overall.

That in and of itself is a reason to proclaim the Bears victors in this trade, but then you have to consider what the Bears turned the other picks into.

Darnell Wright is an elite right tackle and Luther Burden is an ascending wide receiver who is primed for a breakout year following a strong rookie season.

Tyrique Stevenson has been a disappointment, but Tory Taylor has been a hit and DJ Moore had two productive years with the Bears, including a 1,300-yard campaign, before Chicago turned him into tight end Sam Roush and cornerback Malik Muhammad.

So, in short, the Bears have at least five starters from that trade (Williams, Wright, Stevenson, Burden, Taylor) right now, and maybe six if Muhammad starts in the slot this season. Moore was also a starter before he was traded, and Roush could technically be a starter down the road if he becomes the TE2 in 2027.

Like we said, it would take a monumental turnaround for Carolina to flip the script here and we don't envision that happening.