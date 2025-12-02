5 top-rated free agents the Carolina Panthers must sign in 2026

The Carolina Panthers did a lot of work last offseason to improve the roster, mostly on the defensive side of the ball. It worked, as the Panthers are now a contender, and they have, if nothing else, a solid defense.

In 2026, that work will continue, though they won't have to focus solely on one side of the ball. There are different areas on both sides that could use improvement. Here are five of PFF's top-ranked FAs that Dan Morgan needs to keep his eye on with the roughly $30 million cap space.

Devin Lloyd

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) returns an interception against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Panthers need linebacker help. Trevin Wallace and Christian Rozeboom have sometimes been decent, but they don't move the needle and are often injured.

Enter Devin Lloyd. The Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker has an 86.8 PFF grade. "He is finally playing with the pedigree that earned him a first-round selection," PFF's staff wrote. The Panthers could use that sort of player in the middle.

Kevin Byard

Tre'von Moehrig has been a revelation this season. The safety has helped revitalize the Panthers' run defense, but he's only one of two safeties on the field. The Panthers arguably need another.

Lathan Ransom fits the same archetype as Moehrig, so the Panthers should look at Kevin Byard, a coverage safety who is a ballhawk. "His 79.4 overall PFF grade is fifth among safeties with 1,500 or more snaps since 2024," they said.

Samson Ebukam

The Panthers need an edge rusher, but they're not going to get someone like Trey Hendrickson or Khalil Mack. In the bargain bin, they can go after Samson Ebukam.

He's been solid this year, posting an 80.7 PFF grade. He does have some injury risk, but when healthy, he's a major contributor, and the Panthers desperately need help off the edge.

Jaylen Watson

Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson are good, but the Panthers should seriously consider bringing in someone behind them. Someone like Jaylen Watson.

"His PFF coverage grade has improved every season he has been in the NFL, and he is on track for a career high, ranking ninth among cornerbacks in PFF coverage grade (75.4) so far this season," PFF said. That sort of player would be excellent as a a third corner.

Romeo Doubs

The Panthers have three solid wide receivers they can work with, though Xavier Legette still leaves a lot to be desired. Even so, that's still not quite enough.

Romeo Doubs has been a solid if unspectacular NFL player, but that makes him a fantastic addition to the Panthers. He doesn't need to be spectacular. He can just be a productive WR3 sort of player and really raise the floor of this offense.

