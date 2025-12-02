Bryce Young has made one thing very clear in his Panthers career

It is impossible to tell if Bryce Young is good or not. Literally, it is almost weekly at this point. He delivered, albeit with mediocre play, a huge win in Green Bay, then followed it up by losing and playing badly at home against the one-win New Orleans Saints.

Then he set franchise records for passing in Atlanta, only to lay an egg on MNF in San Francisco. So what did he do this week against the best team in the NFL? A nearly flawless game that led to an upset win for the Carolina Panthers.

We don't know if he's good or not, because he can't decide if he is on a consistent basis. But so far, according to one NFL insider, we definitely know one thing.

The one thing we know about Bryce Young is that he's clutch

Bryce Young is good one week and bad the next. Fortunately, the Panthers have a bye week coming up, so the "bad" can just be not playing.

But while his level of play fluctuates, his performance when it matters most usually does not. His game-winning drives have become the stuff of legend, prompting Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski to heap praise on.

"Young may have experienced his share of ups and downs throughout his Carolina Panthers career, but he has already proved himself late in games when it matters the most," Sobleski wrote.

In this latest comeback win, Young passed Josh Allen and Peyton Manning to become the youngest player ever with 11 career game-winning drives.

"Young completed eight of 10 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns and provided a perfect passer rating when trailing against the Rams. He also completed all six passes with three touchdowns against the blitz," Sobleski said.

To top it all off, Sobleski noted, "The Panthers' signal-caller became the second quarterback since 2016 with multiple fourth-down touchdown passes that traveled more than 10 yards in one game, per NFL Next Gen Stats."

He is as clutch as they come in the NFL. He may not be able to keep some games close, but when they are close, he usually delivers.

