6 Games That Will Decide Whether Panthers Makes the Playoffs

For the second time in the past four seasons, the NFC South has been won by a team with a sub .500 record. Back in 2022, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished with an 8-9 mark and claimed the division title. In 2025, Dave Canales’s Carolina Panthers also finished 8–9. Via a tiebreaker, they outlasted the 8-9 Bucs and 8-9 Atlanta Falcons.

Carolina’s combined 3-1 record vs. Atlanta (2-0) and Tampa Bay (1-1) resulted in the Panthers’ first playoff appearance since 2017 and their first NFC south title since their Super Bowl 50 campaign of 2015.

The last time the Panthers reached the playoffs in consecutive years was during their three-year run as division champions from 2013–15. In order in order to secure one of the seven postseason berths in the NFC in 2026, Canales’ and company chances could come down to the following six games—all within the conference.

Week 4 vs. Detroit Lions

The Panthers open the season at home against the Bears in a battle of reigning division champions. Carolina will face all four teams in the NFC North this season. A year ago, each club in that division finished with a winning record and both Chicago and Green Bay advanced to the playoffs.

It’s interesting to note that the Lions finished dead last in their division with a 9-8 record, while the Panthers won the NFC South at 8-9. This Sunday night affair will mark the first meeting between these clubs since Detroit rolled to a 42-24 win at home in 2023.

Week 7 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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A season ago, the Panthers and Buccaneers met twice in the final three weeks of the regular season. In Week 16 at Charlotte, Carolina snapped a five game losing streak in the series with a 23-20 win over Todd Bowles’s team. As is the case with all teams, holding serve at home vs. divisional opponents is obviously very important. You have to go back to a three-game stretch in 2017-18 to find the last time the Panthers beat the Bucs in consecutive games. The clubs will meet again in Week 12 at Tampa.

Week 8 at Green Bay Packers

RYAN FITZGERALD KICKS TO WIN IT pic.twitter.com/kPIeXJGZeR — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 2, 2025

One of the biggest victories of the Panthers’ 2005 season was a last-second 16-13 second triumph over the Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 9. No doubt Matt LaFleur’s club will be looking for a little bit of revenge. Carolina was just 3-6 on the road this past season, with their other triumphs away from home over the Jets and Falcons. Under Canales, the Panthers own a combined 5-12 road record dating back to 2024.

Week 13 at Minnesota Vikings

Once again, it’s another meeting with an NFC North team. A year ago, the Panthers owned a 6-6 win-loss record within the conference. Kevin O’Connell’s finished third in their division a year with a 9-8 mark, but were 7-5 vs. NFC opponents. The Panthers’ recent history against the Vikings isn’t very promising, having dropped three straight in this series dating back to 2020.

Week 14 vs. New Orleans Saints

The clubs would have already met in Week 10 at the Superdome. Let’s flashback to 2025. While the Panthers, Buccaneers, and Falcons were all busy finishing 8-9 a season ago, Saints brought up the rear in the NFC South with a 6-11 record. However, all four clubs owned 3-3 divisional records and Kellen Moore’s club wound up sweeping Bryce Young and company. The Panthers have dropped three straight games at the Big Easy.

Week 18 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Ryan Fitzgerald and the Panthers WALK OFF the Falcons for the OT win on the road 👋pic.twitter.com/hBS2VNONum — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 16, 2025

Once again, this will be the second meeting of the year between these teams as the Falcons will host Canales’s squad in Week 2. This past season, the Panthers managed to sweep the rival Falcons for the first time since 2013. In fact, Carolina got its first win of the 2005 season by shutting out Atlanta, 30-0, in Week 3 at Charlotte. The Panthers take a three-game series winning streak into this crucial matchup, two of those victories coming in overtime.