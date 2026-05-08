After June 1, Panthers-Bears Cole Kmet Trade Could Become More Likely

The Carolina Panthers are one of the few teams that don’t have a solidified TE1 on their roster, a go-to tight end to lean on in short-yardage and red-zone situations.

There have been numerous tight ends linked to the Panthers because of this, whether it was Kenyon Sadiq in the draft or David Njoku in free agency. But there’s another avenue for the Panthers to find their true No. 1 tight end, and it won’t be until June 1st.

Panthers Named Potential Destination For Bears TE

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) catches a fourteen-yard touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Caleb Williams (not pictured) against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) with eighteen seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox dropped his list of potential post-June 1 trade candidates on Thursday, and on that list is Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet. Kmet is a potential trade candidate because of his role is becoming less prevalent, and due to the tight ends’ room is becoming more crowded in Chicago. The Bears can also save some money by trading Kmet.

Knox points out that trading Kmet before June 1st would cost the Bears $4.1 million, while trading Kmet after June 1st would save them $1.4 million this year, and roughly $10 million total. Obviously, the number isn’t too big on what they’d save trading him after June 1st, but it could still make sense for the right offer.

Cole Kmet is entering his seventh year in the NFL in 2026 and is seeing his role diminish with the Chicago Bears, as their 2025 first-round pick, TE Colston Loveland, has taken most of the snaps away from him and is the clear TE1 of the future for the Bears.

Kmet has even more competition now in the Bears’ TE room, as Chicago drafted TE Sam Roush in the third round of the NFL Draft, out of Stanford. A divorce just makes the most sense here, and it probably wouldn’t cost too much to trade for Cole Kmet.

What the Panthers Would Have to Give Up for Cole Kmet

Oct 18, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) with the ball as Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Tahir Whitehead (52) and outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) defend in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Kmet hasn’t put up a really strong season since 2023, when he posted 73 catches, 719 yards, and 6 touchdowns on the year. Since then, the Kmet’s numbers have dipped, but the talent is still clearly there, and Kmet isn’t that old yet, still just 27 years old.

The always reliable Cole Kmet gets the Bears into field goal range before the end of the half 👀#CARvsCHI on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ArYhsjmh7M — NFL (@NFL) November 10, 2023

If the Panthers were to target Cole Kmet, a trade package revolving around some later-round picks would likely get the deal done, most likely looking like a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick. Maybe even just a fourth rounder would get the deal done.

Kmet brings a new element to the Panthers’ offense, being a super-effective red-zone target and thriving as a blocker as well. This would not only benefit Bryce Young by giving him another pass catcher, who doesn’t drop the ball often, but also another blocker in potential scramble situations and for the overall run game as well.