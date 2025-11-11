Analyst breaks down what's wrong with Panthers' deep passing game
It’s a team that has used a first-round draft choice on a wide receiver each of the past two years. It’s also a club that has really yet to get its passing attack to be consistent part of their offense, particularly when it comes to the big play.
In 10 games this season, the Carolina Panthers have scored through their air just 12 times. Starter Bryce Young has thrown 11 touchdown passes, and veteran backup Andy Dalton has one TD toss.
Dave Canales’s club is averaging a mere 164.0 yards per game through the air, the third-worst in the league. There’s a five-way long jam for the team lead in touchdown receptions between Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, tight end Mitchell Evans, running back Chuba Hubbard, and veteran wideout Hunter Renfrow—all with two scores.
The Panthers’ passing attack has produced one play of 40-plus yards. That came back in Week 2 at Arizona when McMillan took a short pass and turned it into a 40-yard gain. That's tied for the second-fewest in the league after 10 weeks of play. The Cleveland Browns are the only team in the NFL without a 40-yard pass play.
Josh Norris of Underdog provided this analysis on why this team can’t seem to get their deep passing attack on track this season. It may simply be for a lack of trying.
In Sunday’s surprising home loss to the last-place Saints, Carolina’s longest pass play was only 26 yards—by McMillan. In contrast, Saints’ rookie quarterback Tyler Shough burned the Panthers’ deep for gains of 62, 52, and 30 yards, two of those resulting in touchdowns. McMillan remains the lone player on the team with at least 200 receiving yards (618) this season.
There’s simply too much young talent at the wide receiver spot on Canales’s club not to have more of a deep threat presence. Are the Panthers indeed playing it safe, as Norris suggested?
