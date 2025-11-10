Ickey Ekwonu's analysis a devastating indictment of Panthers coaching staff
You are not going to win a lot of games when you total seven points and just 175 total yards. So it was no surprise that the Carolina Panthers came up short on Sunday afternoon in their own building.
What was shocking was that the 17-7 setback was at the hands of the underdog New Orleans Saints, a team that entered the game with four consecutive losses and without a road win. Dave Canales’s supposedly-surging squad, off a huge 16-13 victory at Lambeau Field a week ago over the first-place Green Bay Packers, were flatter than a tortilla.
It was a chance for the Panthers to be two games above .500, and perhaps put some pressure on the first-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers (who wound up losing on Sunday at home to the Patriots). Instead, the Saints had their best day in terms of total offense (388 yards), snapping a four-game losing streak in the process.
Panthers’ left tackle Ikem Ekwonu talked about the club’s performance on Sunday, and what may have led to the club’s lackluster performance against Kellen Moore’s squad.
Were the Panthers simply not ready for Sunday’s clash with a team that owned only one win in nine games? Was this a case of a major letdown after am emotional victory over the Packers? Was this a continued indictment of a Carolina offense that has been far from impressive in four consecutive outings?
A lot falls on the shoulders of Canales and his staff. Simply put, this team did not look ready for action on Sunday—regardless of the opposition. And this loss stings a little more because it was at home to a division rival. Of course, there’s a chance to retribution this Sunday at Atlanta.
