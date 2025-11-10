Panthers PFF grades: Bryce Young & Jaycee Horn both bombed in Week 10 loss
Look away, Carolina Panthers fans. Generally speaking, it's a good idea to just flush and move on from such an abysmal showing, but it's also good to analyze what went wrong and find out where the good things did come from. There wasn't much good on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and the PFF grades reflect that.
Bryce Young craters in loss
PFF grades have been inconsistent for Bryce Young all year, but for once, they're mostly aligned with how awful the on-field play was. Young recorded a 36.3 grade, which is just dreadful. Only Jimmy Horn Jr. was worse on offense. Young may still be a bit hobbled from his ankle injury, but the performance was horrendous either way.
Jaycee Horn has unfathomably bad outing
Jaycee Horn has been excellent this season, but his Pro Bowl chances took a huge hit on Sunday. To be totally fair to Horn, he did fall down twice (once may have been an uncalled OPI) on the two touchdowns the Panthers allowed, but the grades don't account for that. He failed badly in coverage twice and got burned for two long touchdowns en route to a ghastly 28.1 grade.
Nic Scourton starred on defense
Excluding Claudin Cherilus (minimal snaps), Mike Jackson was the only player on the field better than Nic Scourton Sunday. The rookie was really good, recording a huge sack (only to be undone moments later by a Bryce Young pick) and earning a strong 72.9 grade. He's really putting together a solid rookie year.
Offensive line play was solid
Despite using their eighth new combination of offensive linemen, the Panthers' line was solid. Taylor Moton topped the offense with a 69.7 grade (yes, that is the best offensive grade all game). Ikem Ekwonu was good, too, at 66.4. Austin Corbett, with a 63.1 grade, gave the Panthers' O-line three of the four best grades.
Tetairoa McMillan was decent again
The fourth grade from above goes to Tetairoa McMillan, who was second-best with a 68.7 PFF grade. He had a bad drop on a slightly misplaced pass from Young, but he was otherwise as reliable as ever. His routes were clean, and he caught pretty much every other ball he was possibly capable of bringing in. There just weren't that many opportunities.
Trevin Wallace flamed out
At times, Trevin Wallace has looked like a real NFL linebacker. Sunday was not an example of that. Despite recording a sack early on, he struggled badly, earning a 51.3 grade. His run defense (39.8) tanked a solid day in other areas. A 51.3 grade being the second-worst behind Horn is not bad, but it was still a discouraging effort from Wallace.
