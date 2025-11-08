Analyst sends warning for Bryce Young in latest NFL quarterback power rankings
When Bryce Young finished the 2024 season on a high note, we believed that he had finally turned the corner - and that would be roughly the same Bryce Young that we would see in 2025.
So far that hasn't happened yet, though. Aside from one flame-throwing second half against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, Young has looked like a only marginally-improved version of the quarterback we saw during his rookie season with the Carolina Panthers.
That's not good enough to justify a long-term investment in Young, even if he has demonstrated a flair for playing in the clutch.
In the latest NFL quarterback power rankings from Matt Verderame at Sports Illustrated, he sums up the situation with a warning for Young, who came in at 28th, the same as last week.
"Young is in his third year and second season under coach Dave Canales, and while Carolina is 5–4, the progress has been incremental. The 2023 first-overall pick has thrown for 173.8 yards per game, ranking 30th among anybody with at least three starts..."
"Young also has six interceptions and is averaging 5.7 yards per attempt, only better than Dillon Gabriel among regular starters. Young doesn’t have a hoard of weapons, but if he doesn’t improve quickly, it’ll be tough for the Panthers to pick up his fifth-year option after this season."
He's not wrong - and Young has to start producing more if he's going to get any kind of second contract with the Panthers.
One does have to take note of the context and the fact that the team did trade Young's best and most relaible receiver (Adam Thielen) just before the season started. It's also worth mentioning that Carolina's WR2 (Xavier Legette) has done a dismal job of developing, now one and a half years into his NFL career.
A better supporting cast around Young would certainly help him take the next step forward, but ultimately it's on Young to do it - and he has to start playing better consistently, as in yesterday.
