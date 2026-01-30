Another NFL Mock Draft Gives Panthers the Same ‘Disruptive’ Prospect

In 2024, in 17 games, the Carolina Panthers allowed the second-most total yards (6,877) in a single season in NFL history. The team gave up 179.8 yards per game on the ground, one of the highest figures in league annals. Dave Canales’s club surrendered 534 points, the most ever in a single season.

This season, the numbers went down in a positive way. Ejiro Evero’s unit finished 16th in the league in total defense, 20th vs. the run. The Panthers gave up 123.3 yards per game rushing. While that figure certainly showed progress, there is obviously room for improvement.

Bucky Brooks of NFL.com is yet another draft analyst who feels that Clemson University defensive tackle Peter Woods would be a good move for general manager Dan Morgan with the 19th overall selection on April 23 in Pittsburgh. “Finding a disruptive playmate for ﻿﻿Derrick Brown﻿﻿ could elevate the Panthers' defense in 2026,” said Brooks. “Woods’ athleticism and explosiveness could create problems for opponents attempting to attack between the tackles.”

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nate Tice of Yahoo! Sports, Dane Brugler of The Athletic, and Mike Renner of CBS Sports are among the draftniks who have the 6’3”, 310-pound prospect headed to Charlotte in their latest mock drafts. It’s a move that certainly makes sense given the fact that the Panthers still have some work to do on the defensive front. This despite the additions last offseason of veterans Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III, and the fifth-round selection of Cam Jackson.

During the team’s 4-3 start, Evero’s defense gave up inly 92.9 yards per game on the ground, and held four of its first seven opponents to fewer than 100 yards rushing. In their final 11 contests, including the 34-31 wild card loss to the Rams, Carolina allowed 142.2 rushing and held only one team under the century mark on the ground.

There is certainly a need for another “disruptive” force up front next to Brown, who tied for the team lead with five sacks in 2025. And perhaps Woods could make life easier for a pass rush that has been a liability for three consecutive seasons.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Carolina Panthers urged to call Bears for huge blockbuster trade

Joe Brady’s Bills hire prompts ‘what if’ questions for Panthers

Shedeur Sanders’ Pro Bowl nod makes Derrick Brown’s snub even worse