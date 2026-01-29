NFL Mock Draft Sends ‘Maddeningly Inconsistent’ Prospect to Carolina Panthers

While the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots are preparing for Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara on February 8, the other 30 teams in the National Football League have their sights set on 2026. The NFL draft is just under two months away (April 23-25), but the speculation and predictions continue to come in terms of the first round.

Nate Tice and Charles McDonald of Yahoo! Sports teamed up to present another NFL mock draft (5.0). In this edition, Tice made the choice for the odd-numbered teams. The Carolina Panthers have the 19th overall selection on April 23, and Tice opted for what has become a popular choice in Clemson University defensive tackle Peter Woods.

In three seasons with the Tigers (35 games), the 6’3”, 310-pound prospect totaled 84 tackles, five sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles. Another interesting wrinkle is the fact that interior defender saw some time on offense, totaling eight carries for 15 yards and two touchdowns this season.

“Woods could go much higher than this,” explained Tice, “or much lower. His flashes are as good as any defensive player in this draft class, but he had a maddeningly inconsistent year on an underwhelming Clemson team. The Panthers need to continue to add needle-movers to their defense and if Woods reaches his ceiling, the Panthers could have a monster front with Woods and Derrick Brown. Carolina has also had recent success with another defensive draft faller coming off an inconsistent final collegiate season in 2025 second-round pick Nic Scourton.”

The NFC South champion Panthers finished with the league’s No. 20 defense in terms of fewest yards allowed per game, and were much-improved against the run from 2024. But Ejiro Evero’s unit was also inconsistent in this record, so another big body inside certainly couldn’t hurt.

