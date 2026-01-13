Why one insider is more pleased with Panthers’ playoff loss than Week 13 win

When it was all said and done for Dave Canales’s team in 2025, the Carolina Panthers finished with an 8-10 overall record and lost their last three games. However, based on what he saw in Saturday’s 34-31 home loss to the Rams in the wild card round, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell appeared to be impressed by Canales’s club.

“I’m weirdly more optimistic about the Panthers after their playoff loss,” explained Barnwell, “than I was after their win over the Rams in Week 13, because the factors that led to that win were unsustainable. The Panthers converted all three of their fourth-down tries, including two for long touchdown passes. With a Mike Jackson pick-six leading the way, the Panthers posted a plus-three turnover margin in the win… Those plays matter and are meaningful, but I’m not sure they’re particularly sustainable as a formula for beating the Rams.”

“And in those same spots Sunday,” added Barnwell, “the Panthers’ timing wasn’t quite as impeccable. They went 0-for-3 on fourth down. Young threw an early pick to the Rams on a play in which Panthers’ receiver Jalen Coker, who otherwise had a breakout game, seemed to be on the wrong page after some pre-snap adjustments and stopped his route. Carolina rookie Trevor Etienne muffed a punt to give the Rams another short field, and while the Panthers got another Jackson interception and blocked a punt in the fourth quarter, the turnover margin for this game went down in Los Angeles’ favor.”

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) makes a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

After taking a 31-27 lead with 2:39 to play thanks to a Bryce Young to Jalen Coker seven-yard TD pass, Carolina’s defense allowed Matthew Stafford and company to drive 71 yards in seven plays and score the game-winning touchdown with 38 seconds to play. It was the second time in 2025 that Canales’s club put 31 points on the board against Sean McVay’s club.

“Instead,” summarized Barnwell, “this Panthers performance shined through the full 60 minutes, as they went toe-to-toe with the Rams on a down-by-down basis…”

All told, the arrow appears to be pointed upwards for Canales’s team. “It’s important to be realistic about where the Panthers are and what they’ve shown.” added Barnwell. “This team finished 25th in DVOA and ESPN’s Football Power Index. It was 8-9 against one of the league’s easier schedules…And yet there are meaningful signs of growth…”

