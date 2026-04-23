Best Draft Choices in Carolina Panthers’ History, Round by Round

In 1993, the league scaled back the NFL draft from 12 rounds to eight. One year after that format, it was knocked down to its current process of seven rounds in 1994.

In 1995, the Carolina Panthers, as well as the Jacksonville Jaguars, took the field for the first time. Five months earlier, the Panthers selected three players in the first round of the draft: Quarterback Kerry Collins, cornerback Tyrone Poole, and tackle Blake Brockemeyer.

None of those three made this list, but there are other standouts. And the list begins with a somewhat-recent addition to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Round 1: DE Julius Peppers (2002)

Quarterback Cam Newton and Class of 2026 Hall of Famer Luke Kuechly were in the mix here. However, the former Tar Heel got the nod. Peppers was the second overall pick in the 2002 NFL draft despite the fact that the Panthers finished with an NFL-worst 1-15 record in ’01.

After the expansion Houston Texans opted for quarterback David Carr, Carolina had North Carolina on its mind. The 2024 Pro Football Hall of Famer spent 10 of his 17 NFL seasons in Charlotte—totaling 97.0 sacks while being named to five Pro Bowls and earning First Team All-Pro honors twice.

Round 2: WR Muhsin Muhammad (1996)

The longest offensive play from scrimmage in #SuperBowl history



Jake Delhomme to Muhsin Muhammad — an 85-yard fourth quarter scoring strike for the Carolina #Panthers against New England#KeepPounding

Super Bowl XXXVIII

February 1, 2004 pic.twitter.com/U7wu1R68mZ — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) February 2, 2026

Perhaps his biggest claim to fame is his Super Bowl record 85-yard touchdown grab from Jake Delhomme in the club’s 32-29 loss to the New England Patriots (XXXVIII) at Houston. However, the former Michigan State wideout was far more than a one-play wonder.

Only Steve Smith Sr. has more catches and receiving yards in franchise annals than Muhammad’s 696 receptions and 9,255 yards in a total of 11 seasons with the Panthers. During Carolina’ four-game postseason run in 2003, the big-play performer totaled 15 catches for 352 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Round 3: WR/KR Steve Smith Sr. (2001)

“Steve Smith is gonna go all the way."



Divisional Round: Panthers @ Rams



3rd & 14. Play 1 of 2OT. 69 yards to the house and to the NFC Championship pic.twitter.com/umFyVs6iaH — Jake Jones (@JakeJones_34) July 26, 2020

Speaking of Mr. Smith, he holds numerous franchise records—such as catches (836), receiving yards (12,197), TD receptions (67), and total touchdowns (75). Those are impressive totals for the 74th overall pick in the ’01 draft from the University of Utah.

There was that 69-yard scoring grab in the second overtime of the Panthers’ 29-23 road win over the then-St. Louis Rams in the 2003 NFC Divisional Playoffs. The big question surrounding the explosive offensive and special teams’ performer is whether Smith will ever wind up with a bust in Canton, Ohio.

Round 4: RB Chuba Hubbard (2021)

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) rushes during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Panthers have been around for just 31 seasons, but there are certainly are some impressive names on their all-time rushing yardage list. It’s led by Jonathan Stewart (7,318), DeAngelo Williams (6,846), Cam Newton (5,036) and Christian McCaffrey (3,980)—all first-round picks by the organization.

Fifth is Hubbard, the 126th overall selection from Oklahoma State in ’21, with 3,686 yards. His best season came in 2024 via 250 carries for 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns. Also, Hubbard’s 889 rushing attempts in five seasons is the fourth-highest total in franchise history.

Round 5: CB Josh Norman (2012)

Feb 7, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (24) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

The 143rd overall pick from Coastal Carolina finished his career playing for five different teams in as many years. That includes a return to the Panthers in 2022. The choice for Norman is based on his first four seasons with the club.

There were a total of seven interceptions, two returned for scores, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and an impressive 36 passes defensed in 55 regular-season contests. Six of Norman’s 10 takeaways came in Carolina’s Super Bowl 50 season in 2015, a year in which he earned Pro Bowl and First Team All-Pro honors.

Round 6: DE Greg Hardy (2010)

Sep 7, 2014; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Greg Hardy (76) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Keeping this to football as the once-imposing defender’s career was derailed by off the field issues. The Ole Miss product played in 63 regular-season contests with the franchise and racked up 34.0 sacks, seven forced fumbles, and 14 pass deflections.

His biggest year came in his fourth NFL season. In 16 outings in 2013, Hardy racked up 15.0 quarterback and earned his first and only Pro Bowl invitation. From 2012-13, the productive pass-rusher rolled up an impressive 26.0 sacks in a span of 31 games. Those aforementioned 34.0 QB traps rank seventh in team history.

Round 7: CB Captain Munnerlyn (2009)

Oct 7, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive back Captain Munnerlyn (41) lines up against the New York Giants at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images | Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

Similar to Peppers, Muhammad, and Norman, here’s another player drafted by the Panthers who eventually left the team and wound up making a return to the organization. The 216th overall pick from the University of South Carolina in ‘09 spent the first five years of his NFL career and his final two seasons in the league with the franchise that drafted him.

In his days with the Panthers, Munnerlyn returned five of his seven interceptions for touchdowns. There were three forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and nine sacks for the 5’9”, 195-pound opportunistic pro.