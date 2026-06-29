Bryce Young Ranks Alongside Drake Maye, Patrick Mahomes in Crucial QB Stat

There isn't a lot Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young does at a high level, but operating under pressure is one of them.

According to FTN Fantasy, Young ranked as the seventh-best quarterback in the NFL versus pressure last season, with the Panthers signal-caller scoring a -63.0% DVOA.

DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) "measures a team’s efficiency by comparing success on every single play to a league average based on situation and opponent," per FTN Fantasy.

Here's a look at the full top 10, including the six quarterbacks who ranked ahead of Young:

1. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams: -37.1%

2. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: -39.7%

3. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears: -43.9%

4. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: -49.6%

5. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos: -58.9%

6. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans: -61.0%

7. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers: -63.0%

8. Drake Maye, New England Patriots: -63.1%

9. Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals: -66.3%

10. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions: -71.3%

Panthers' offensive line needs to be better

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle and Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While it's great to see Young thriving under pressure, Carolina still needs to be better upfront. Granted, the Panthers did only allow 35 sacks last season, tied for the 12th-fewest in the league, but that doesn't tell the whole story.

The Panthers finished with the No. 23 pass-block win rate in the NFL last season, and the No. 28 run-block win rate. Also, Young had the 10th-shortest average time to throw.

It's hard to predict how Carolina's offensive line is going to look in 2026. That's because there will be multiple new starters upfront.

Robert Hunt will hopefully play more than two games this year after dealing with injury in 2025, and the Panthers will have new starters at left tackle and center.

Rasheed Walker looks primed to win the left tackle job over rookie Monroe Freeling, and Luke Fortner is the favorite over rookie Sam Hecht, although that battle appears to be closer than left tackle.

The 2026 campaign is all about putting Bryce Young in the best possible position to succeed so there are zero doubts left after this season. The blocking upfront is a massive part of that and must be better.