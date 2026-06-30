C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young May Impact Each Other’s Future Extensions

They were the first two selections in the 2023 NFL draft. The Carolina Panthers gave up plenty to move up to the top spot (owned by the Chicago Bears) to grab University of Alabama signal-caller and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. Minutes later, the Houston Texans opted for Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Panthers’ QB Bryce Young had a forgettable rookie season

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The beginning of their pro careers couldn’t be more opposite. Young started all but one game for a team that finished 2-15. He completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 2,877 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 picks. He was sacked 62 times and lost six of his 11 fumbles.

On the other hand, Stroud was a sensation. In his 15 starts, he hit on 63.9 of his throws for 4,108 yards and more than four times as many TD passes (23) as interceptions (5). He ran for 167 yards and three scores, was sacked only 38 times and lost just 4-of-8 fumbles. The Texans won the AFC South and Stroud was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and earned a Pro Bowl invitation.

Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud may be joined at the financial hip

Throwback to when Bryce Young got fired up when the Texans drafted CJ Stroud. pic.twitter.com/MHrFlnByzN — Kalshi Football (@KalshiFB) March 11, 2026

Young has made steady improvement these past two seasons, and led Carolina to the NFC South title in 2025. Stroud has had some ups and downs as of late, but the Texans have been a playoff team in each of his three seasons. Not surprisingly, both Carolina and Houston picked up the fifth-year options on their young field generals.

ESPN’s NFL Nation of writers took a look at each team and its most logical player in terms of a contract extension. It feels like it’s just a matter of time before new deals are done for Young and Stroud. Then again…

“The Panthers are open to the idea of an extension for Young,” said Dan Graziano, “and they continue to say they believe in him as their long-term franchise QB. But they aren't in a hurry to do a deal, and it's possible this doesn't happen until next offseason…”

The 2026 season is important to both Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud

When CJ Stroud threw 4 ints in the first half 😭 pic.twitter.com/PIyJmnztoL https://t.co/PQyDfKvich — 𝙅𝙪𝙨𝙈𝙚  (@JusMe___) June 9, 2026

“But with Houston seemingly in no hurry with Young's 2023 draftmate C.J. Stroud,” added Graziano, “there’s no rush to jump the market and do a Young deal without seeing more.”

Apparently, the Texans want to see more from Stroud as well. The three-year pro had a forgettable postseason. In the playoff split with the Steelers and Patriots, he hit on only 51.9 percent of his passes for 462 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions (4 of those picks vs. New England). He was sacked three times in each contest, and at Pittsburgh fumbled five times—losing a pair of those drops.

“Stroud and the Texans aren't close to a deal as of late June,” explained ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime. “Houston and its quarterback are in a tricky spot because last season did not end the way either would’ve preferred…With how negotiations are currently going,” stated Graziano’s colleague, “it's gearing up to be a prove-it season for Stroud.”

Obviously, the contract situations for both quarterbacks certainly bears watching. Just how long that watch will take place is a very different story.