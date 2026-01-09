Can Panthers upset Rams? The onus falls squarely on Bryce Young

The quest to reach Super Bowl LX begins Saturday afternoon at Charlotte when the NFC South champion Carolina Panthers host the wild card Los Angeles Rams. The former is in the playoffs for the first time since 2017, while the Rams have reached the postseason for the third straight year and seventh time in nine seasons under head coach Sean McVay dating back to ’17.

Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report looked at all six first-round matchups in the 2025 NFL playoffs. He chose an X-factor for each of the 12 teams in action. He had no problem finding the answer for Dave Canales’s team.

“This is the easiest call in the article, explained Davenport. “Bryce Young isn't just the biggest X-factor in this week's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, he's the only factor. If the Panthers quarterback plays well, they have a chance to pull off the upset at home; if he doesn't, they could easily get blown out.”

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass as Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) defends during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

This is the second meeting of the season between these teams. The up-and-down Panthers were up to the task back on November 30 at Bank of America Stadium.

“We have already seen how effective Bryce Young can be,” added Davenport. “In Week 13 against the Rams, he threw three touchdown passes with no interceptions and completed 75 percent of his attempts. Unfortunately, there have also been games where his performance has significantly limited the offense. In a blowout loss to the top-seeded Seattle Seahawks in Week 17, he attempted 24 passes and averaged just 2.3 yards per attempt. That form is not winning any games in January.”

Carolina heads into this game off two consecutive losses. The team combined for 24 points, 424 total yards, and five turnovers (2 interceptions by Young) in the setbacks to the Seahawks and Bucs. The offense will have to do much better on Saturday against the league’s highest-scoring team.

“It's not an exaggeration,” said Davenport, “to say Young will have to play the best game of his professional career for the Panthers to notch a second win over the Rams.”

