Carolina Panthers announce roster moves, 2 players fined by NFL

The Carolina Panthers have reinforced a couple of positions where they are thin due to injuries going into Sunday's home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Inside linbacker Trevin Wallace and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton have been ruled out this week, while left tackle Ickey Ekwonu has been listed as questionable with a knee injury. Wide receiver David Moore was also listed as questionable, but he has not been activated off of the injured reserve list as of yet.

Here are the moves the Panthers just announced to boost their depth for this week's game.

Panthers Week 16 moves

- Elevated from practice squad: G Saahdiq Charles

- Elevated from practice squad: LB Isaiah Simmons

No guards are expected to sit out, but Damien Lewis, Taylor Moton and Ekwonu were all on the injury report this week, so it make sense to add another body to the offensive lin with Charles.

Wallace's middle linebacker spot will be taken by Claudin Cherelus, so Simmons will be inheriting his usual special teams duties.

Ickey Ekwonu, Mike Jackson fined by NFL

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

In related news, according to Joe Person at The Athletic, left tackle Ickey Ekwonu has been fined $11,593 by the NFL for a skirmish last week with long-time Panthers nemesis Cameron Jordan. Ekwonu retaliated against Jordan for pushing Bryce Young on the sideline.

Additionally, cornerback Mike Jackson was fined $20,611 for a helmet-related penalty that was not flagged against Saints wide receiver Chris Olave.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Carolina Panthers should kick tires on recently-released edge rusher

Panthers net Christian Rozeboom replacement in 2026 mock draft

Luke Kuechly tells Pat McAfee how the Carolina Panthers got rebuilt