Carolina Panthers elevate Isaiah Simmons from practice squad, plus 3 other moves

The Carolina Panthers have announced a few roster moves going into tomorrow's home game against the Los Angeles Rams. As expected, one of the moves involves adding more depth at linebacker with both Christian Rozeboom and Claudin Cherelus ruled out this week.

Here's a quick review of today's transactions from the Panthers front office.

Panthers Week 13 roster moves

- Placed on Iinjured reseve: G Chandler Zavala

- Signed to 53-man roster: CB Kalen King

- Elevated from practice squad: G Saahdiq Charles

- Elevated from practice squad: LB Isaiah Simmons

A one-time Panthers draft target, Isaiah Simmons has finally landed in Carolina five years later, after stints with the Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants and (briefly) with the Green Bay Packers.

Simmons has fallen far from being the eighth overall pick in 2020, and has not appeared in a game yet this seson. Assuming he's active on Sunday, it will be his first action in 2025.

The Panthers are also shorthanded at cornerback this week, with Jaycee Horn having been ruled out due to a concussion. Corey Thornton and Akayleb Evans will rotate snaps at his spots, while King offers extra depth outside.

Carolina's interior offensive line is stinging, as well - with center Cade Mays being ruled out, in addition to Chandler Zavala going on injured reserve for the second time this season. Saahdiq Charles provides an extra body at guard, where they're still missing Robert Hunt on IR.

