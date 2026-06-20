Panthers LT Rasheed Walker: Pressure-Filled Season Makes No. 7 Player Crucial

The Carolina Panthers got an absolute bargain on Rasheed Walker in free agency. The incentives can push his one-year contract to $10 million, which is still a bargain. He was expected to get closer to $20 million.

Then, the Panthers drafted Monroe Freeling, making the Walker signing seem a little pointless. It's good value, but what does that matter for a potential backup? Well, he may not be a backup, and the fact that he's on the roster gives the Panthers a huge leg up.

We ranked Walker (or Freeling, but it doesn't appear as if Freeling is going to win the job) the seventh-most important player for the Panthers this year. The why is pretty simple: he's got to protect Bryce Young.

Rasheed Walker should make sure he deserves job over Monroe Freeling

Green Bay Packers tackle Rasheed Walker (63) against the Arizona Cardinals | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers have Rasheed Walker and Monroe Freeling dueling for the starting left tackle job. For now, Walker is and has been the starter, and it doesn't appear as if that's going to change.

The fact that the Panthers have Walker for one year and Freeling for the next four (or five) means two things. First, it means this is it for Walker. This is a contract year, and he's playing to reset his value and find a long-term home.

Second, it means that his hold on the job is tenuous. It won't be like the Las Vegas Raiders fans who will clamor for Fernando Mendoza when Kirk Cousins flounders, but Panthers fans will want to see the top investment play.

That puts a ton of pressure on Walker, but it could be good news. The Panthers aren't going to rush Freeling in, but the pressure is still on for Walker. It will make him play as well as he ever has, because he knows his current job and his future one are on the line.

That should indicate that Bryce Young is in the safest possible hands. Walker has got to protect Young's blindside, and he'll be ridiculously motivated to do so. He has to be better than Ikem Ekwonu once he's healthy, too, so there's even more incentive.

All this is good news because the Panthers really need Walker. We've covered why the guards are so important for Young since he's undersized, but it doesn't matter what size you are at quarterback: the left tackle is really important if you're right-handed.

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Rasheed Walker (63) is shown during the fourth quarter | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fortunately, the Panthers have a good player at left tackle, and hopefully, all the pressure leads to a good year for one of the most important offensive players on the roster.