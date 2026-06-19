Panthers May Not See Much of Monroe Freeling in 2026: Good or Bad?

When Dan Morgan was promoted to president of football operations/general manager of the Carolina Panthers in 2024, among his first major moves in free agency were the additions of proven guards Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt. Via Zoltán Buday of Pro Football Focus, the Panthers’ offensive front was ranked 29th in the NFL in 2023. Buday also pointed out that 10 different players had seen action at the guard spot that season.

GM Dan Morgan has done a good job fortifying the offensive line

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Lewis and Hunt were both 16-game starters for new head coach Dave Canales, and the latter earned his first Pro Bowl invitation. The duo was part of an improved unit that was PFF’s No. 8 offensive front in 2024.

Carolina’s offensive front fell off a bit for numerous reasons this past season, most notably the loss of Hunt for 15 games. However, there was a much bigger issue facing Morgan this offseason after starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu went down with a ruptured patellar tendon in the team’ playoff clash with the Los Angeles Rams.

In free agency, Morgan swung quite the deal to get experienced blocker Rasheed Walker from the Green Bay Packers for a one-year, $4 million deal that could be worth more if certain incentives are reached (via Spotrac). The 2022 seventh-round pick from Penn State has made 48 regular-season starts the past three seasons, as well as four starts in the playoffs.

Panthers used a first-round pick on a tackle for the second time since 2022

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More Rasheed Walker in 2026 could be a huge positive for the Panthers

In late April, Morgan and the Panthers doubled down on the position by using the 19th overall pick on University of Georgia prospect Monroe Freeling. So where does the team stand at left tackle with training camp roughly a month away? “Based on how Canales divvied up the spring snaps,” explained Joseph Person of The Athletic, “it appears veteran Rasheed Walker will enter camp getting the first-team reps as Bryce Young’s blindside protector…”

Person also points out that the 6’7 3/8”, 315-pound blocker started only 17 games with the Bulldogs. “By signing Walker to a one-year deal in March,” added Person, “the Panthers don’t have to rush Freeling into the lineup at left tackle…”

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That would certainly be an ideal scenario, with Walker’s experience being a huge factor. With Ekwonu’s future in doubt and right tackle Taylor Moton entering his 10th NFL season, adding some youth to the tackle spot was a solid idea. Morgan also added former Raiders’ starter Stone Forsythe in free agency.

There’s a long way between now and late July, and even longer until the Panthers’ regular-season opener against the Chicago Bears in Charlotte. The more Walker sees the field in 2026 means some continuity for the Panthers’ offensive front, which was not the norm for this unit this past season.