Carolina Panthers have top PFF rookie, and it’s not Tetairoa McMillan

Dave Canales’s Panthers are coming off an ugly loss to the Buffalo Bills. On the bright side, their 2025 rookie class has certainly had a few bright spots.

Russell Baxter

Oct 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Mitchell Evans (84) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images
Once again, Lauren Gray of Pro Football Focus has handed out her weekly grades for the league's best newcomers. The list of the Top 15 NFL rookies through Week 8 of the 2025 season actually includes a pair of Carolina Panthers. While wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has opened a lot of eyes this season, and understandably so, it’s a fifth-round pick from the University of Notre Dame that owns the top spot on Gray’s rookie list.

Panthers’ tight end Mitchell Evans has appeared in all eight of Carolina’s games this season. He has extremely modest numbers when it comes to the passing game. All told, Evans has been targeted a mere 11 times, but hauled in nine passes for 90 yards. He’s also tied with four other teammates, including McMillan, with a club-high two touchdown receptions. According to the PFF analyst, the former Golden Domer owns the top grade (84.1) among rookies through Week 8.

Sep 28, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Mitchell Evans (84) makes a catch during warmups before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

“Evans was held without a target in the Panthers’ loss to the Bills,” explained Gray. “However, he did feature as a blocker. The rookie allowed zero pressures on two pass-blocking snaps, earning a 70.2 PFF pass-blocking grade. He also finished eighth in PFF run-blocking grade for the week (72.5). His best work came in zone-blocking schemes, where he recorded a third-ranked 81.4 PFF run-blocking grade across five snaps.”

“Evans now ranks fourth among tight ends in PFF run-blocking grade (77.4)—and third in positively graded play rate (22.3 percent),” added Gray. “He has still not allowed any pressure in pass protection (8 snaps).”

The 6’5”, 258-pound rookie has started each of Carolina’s last three games, and has obviously had an impact on Dave Canales’s improved ground attack. The Panthers currently rank fifth in the NFL in rushing yards per game (136.9). Meanwhile, Evans is Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded tight end (84.1) in the league, and is currently the site’s third-ranked run blocker at his position.

