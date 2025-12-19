Seattle Seahawks finally earn first win against Rams with Matt Stafford in lineup

In 2021, the Los Angeles Rams obtained quarterback Matthew Stafford from Detroit in a multi-faceted trade that sent Jared Goff to the Lions. In four-plus seasons with the team, he’s lead Sean McVay’s club to the playoffs three times, and the Rams have already secured a place in the 2025 postseason.

He’s also had the Seattle Seahawks’ number as a member of the Rams, without putting up big numbers. In six previous clashes prior to Thursday night’s barnburner at Lumen Field, all wins by the Rams, Stafford had thrown for a combined 1,561 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions. He had also been sacked just six times in as many outings, four of those coming in one contest.

On Thursday night, Stafford threw for 457 yards (the third-highest total of his 17-year career) and three scores, He wasn’t sacked and didn’t turn over the ball. So on a night in which he easily had his best outing against the Seahawks since joining the Rams, his team did not come out on top.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

For his parts, Stafford had his issues in the fourth quarter with his team ahead 30-14. He was just 8-of-19 for 85 yards, which did include a touchdown pass to Puka Nacua. The Seahawks were able to scratch and claw their way back into the game with the help of a Rashid Shaheed 58-yard punt return for a score, a Sam Darnold touchdown pass to tight end A.J. Barner, and a pair of successful two-point conversions—the second more unusual than the first.

The bottom is that the Seahawks finally managed to slay one of their divisional dragons in Stafford, who may well wind up being NFL MVP this season. As for Macdonald’s team, they may well be on their way to a division title and perhaps the top seed in the NFC playoffs.

