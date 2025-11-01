Panthers' latest QB decisions bad sign for ex-Lions third-rounder Hendon Hooker
Just before the regular season began, the Carolina Panthers decided to make a change at their third-string quarterback spot. Jack Plummer had bombed during the preseason, so it was an easy decision to cut him. Soon after, Hendon Hooker became available and Carolina claimed him off waivers.
Hooker's time at Tennessee indicates that he may have a really high ceiling if he ever gets a chance for real playing time at this level. However, that didn't happen with the Detroit Lions and the latest developments indicate it won't happen with the Panthers, either.
Earlier this week the Panthers signed veteran quarterback Mike White to their 53-man roster after initially signing him to their practice squad. That means the QB depth chart looks something like this going into Week 9.
Panthers QB depth chart
- Bryce Young
- Andy Dalton
- Mike White
- Hendon Hooker
In his defense, White is a somewhat known commodity. Since he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys back in 2018 he's appared in 15 games and gone 2-5 in seven starts. Nothing he's done has been spectacular, but having any experience at all may be what gives him a leg up over Hooker.
Another decision by head coach Dave Canales indicates that Hooker is not close to getting a chance to appear in a game anytime soon.
Yesterday Canales told reporters that even though veteran Andy Dalton is dealing with a broken thumb on his throwing hand he's going to be the primary backup behind Bryce Young for tomorrow's game against the Green Bay Packers.
Maybe the Panthers saw something from Hooker at practice over the last couple of months that made them change their minds about his potential, Maybe they just decided to go with experience above all else if they can't start Young.
Whatever the case is, we probably won't get to see Hooker in a Panthers uniform this season - which means we won't see him at all until next year's preseason games, and there's no guarantee he'll still be on the roster at that point as his contract only runs through the end of this season.
If Carolina winds up tanking down the stretch and there's no chance of making the playoffs, we'd much rather see Hooker get a late start in Week 17 or Week 18 than trotting out Andy Dalton again. Last week's game proves that the Panthers have to improve their QB2 spot and getting a look at Hooker will help determine the path forward, there.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Insider reveals where Panthers stand going into the NFL trade deadline
NFL analyst details narrow path to a Panthers upset win vs. Packers
Insider confirms Panthers’ plan for big running back change vs. Packers
How Tetairoa McMillan’s ceiling could rise against the Packers’ defense