This stat may be a sign the Carolina Panthers are in for tough times ahead

The Carolina Panthers hold a 6-5 record going into tonight's big game against the San Francisco 49ers. That puts them in position to take first place in the NFC South if they can pull off an upset.

While that would be a welcome sign - and the first time they hold first place in the division in nearly 10 years - the hard fact is that this Panthers team is not quite ready for a playoff run.

You'll find the evidence in the standings. While Carolina may soon hold the No. 4 seed an a 7- 5 record, their point differential tells a different story.

As Bleacher Report pointed out, the Panthers have a -42 point diferential this season.

"Carolina's scoring margin this season makes it hard to believe the team is right in the thick of it with a 6-5 record. Minnesota (4-6) and Arizona (3-7) both have better scoring margins (minus-14 and minus-32, respectively). A soft schedule and a 5-1 record in one-score games has helped, but a tough home stretch could reveal the real Panthers."

In addition to the bad differential, the Panthers also hold a 5-1 record in one score games, which is unsustainable.

There is a chance that Bryce Young and the Panthers get rolling and start upsetting good teams, but the rest of their regular season schedule is absolutely brutal.

First, they visit the 49ers, where they're underdogs by a touchdown. Then, they host the LA Rams, who appear to be the best team in the league right now. (LA is favored by 10).

After a late bye week, the Panthers return to the grind in Week 15 against the Saints, which is the most-winnable game they have left, but also a team that just beat them a few weeks ago. After that they finish the season with an excruciating slog facing the Buccaneers twice with the Seahawks sandwiched in-between.

We're always open to being surprised, but nobody should get caught off guard if the Panthers only win one more game this year.

