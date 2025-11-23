Panthers vet Taylor Moton talks up an underrated part of Bryce Young's game
Aside from forever long snapper JJ Jansen, the last remaining vet from the Before Times for the Carolina Panthers is right tackle Taylor Moton, who joined the franchise as part of the stellar 2017 draft class.
That year was the last time this team was dangerous to the rest of the NFC field, but the Panthers are coming very close to regaining that status.
A win on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers (-7) would prove that Carolina has arrived, but it is a tall order.
Recent history says that the game will go one of two ways. Either the Panthers are either going to get demolished by the Niners and lose by at least three touchdowns, or they're going to pull off a miraculous close finish on a game-winning drive led by Bryce Young - whether he's played well or not.
After last week's overtime victory over Atlanta, Young has now led more GWDs (10) than any other quarterback since he came into the league. That's earned Young a reputation in the locker room that he's someone the Panthers can trust.
Young is also coming up in the pure grit department - having played through aggravating his right ankle injury last week. Here's what Moton had to say about Young's underrated toughness, according to team writer Darin Gantt.
Taylor Moton on Bryce Young's toughness
"He's a tough guy, no doubt... I feel like he's been tough, but he definitely showed his toughness this past weekend," Moton said. "I'm happy he's able to come back in and finish the game for us, because I love playing with him."
Last week's win represented a huge step forward, but there's no denying that overall this has been a disappointing third season for Young overall.
Young smoked the Falcons, played well against the Cowboys, and had strong second halfs against the Cardinals and the Dolphins - but those are the only instances this year where Young has really lived up to the potential that he showed at the end of last season.
For the year Young ranks 22nd in total passing yards, 25th in completion percentage, 16th in touchdown passes, 27th in passer rating, 23rd in QBR, 39th in EPA/play and 28th in success rate.
So, while Young has flashed more of his promise he's going to have to do more to justify picking up his fifth-year option. Finishing out the rest of the season on a strong note should get it done, but if he can't the Panthers will be within their rights to look for competition.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Why Bryce Young is one of Week 12’s best fantasy football sleepers
NFL draft analyst identifies Carolina’s 2 biggest offseason roster needs
Christian McCaffrey reveals how he felt about Panthers-49ers trade