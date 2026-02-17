Carolina Panthers Villain Would Make Elite Addition in Critical Situations

When ranking the top free agents in the NFL, ESPN’s Matt Bowen also explained where they’d fit best and why. The Carolina Panthers were the best fit for one free agent on this list, and no, surprisingly its not a linebacker or edge rusher, it’s a wide receiver, one who has a complicated past with the Panthers.

The 28th-ranked free agent on Bowen’s list is Jauan Jennings, the 49ers’ top receiver, who previously got into a scuffle with Panthers’ Tre’von Moehrig during Carolina’s 20-9 Week 12 loss to San Francisco.

The scuffle, of course, went both ways, though. Moehrig punched Jennings in the private area, and Jennings responded after the game, throwing an open-hand strike at Moehrig’s face.

Panthers Safety Tre'von Moehrig hit Jauan Jennings with a cheap shot during the game, and then Jauan got into with him after the game was over pic.twitter.com/OdYPrwe4Dl — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) November 25, 2025

Scuffles aside, Jennings would be a great addition to the Panthers’ offense. He brings another receiver with great size; he’s 6’3 and just over 210 pounds. Jennings has a knack for catching 50/50 balls; he secured 18 contested catches, which is right up there with the league leaders.

He’s also been super reliable. He scored a career-high nine touchdowns in 2025, which is his career high, and in doing so showed how much of a safety blanket he can be in crucial and red-zone situations.

This addition would give Carolina one of the most versatile receiving cores in the NFL, with the alpha receiver in Tetairoa McMillan, who can win down the field and dice up defenses in the middle. Jalen Coker can play both the slot and the outside, can win on go routes, and has great route running.

Add Jennings to the mix, and it’s a complete receiver room. Jennings adds big play ability and, most importantly, a real threat in the red zone. Seven of Jennings’ nine touchdowns in 2025 were in the red zone.

Mac Jones to Jauan Jennings for the @49ers TD!



LARvsSF on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/wL5daakQh7 — NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2025

Carolina was middle of the pack in red zone score percentage, but with an addition like Jennings, it could be top 10 easily.

Not only will Jennings thrive in Carolina if arriving, but Bryce Young would also have a go-to option who can help him progress even further and play at a level Panthers fans haven’t seen from him yet.

So while it could be difficult to convince him, given his history with Carolina, Jennings would be a phenomenal signing for the Panthers and for head coach Dave Canales, who wants to elevate the offense even more going into 2026.

