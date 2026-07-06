6 Panthers Entering Their Final Season in Carolina in 2026

Whether it's because they're in a contract year or because they are clear cut candidates, there are a handful of Carolina Panthers players currently under contract who we can confidently say are not likely to be back in 2027.

For this article, we focused on players who were already on the team entering this offseason, so our list of the Panthers who won't be back in 2027 doesn't include any 2026 offseason additions.

Here's who we came up with.

Patrick Jones

Carolina Panthers linebacker Patrick Jones II. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones was signed to a two-year, $15 million deal last offseason but only appeared in four games due to a lower back injury that required surgery and ended his season. Not exactly what the Panthers had in mind.

With the Panthers' investments in Jaelan Phillips and Nic Scourton and with Carolina needing to get Princely Umanmielen more work, it wouldn't shock us to see Carolina cut ties with Jones before Week 1.

If he does stick, we wouldn't anticipate the veteran being back in 2027.

Nick Scott

Carolina Panthers safety Nick Scott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much to the chagrin of Panthers fans who don't want to see him start any longer because of all of his shortcomings, Scott was brought back on a cheap one-year deal.

While he might end up being the starter once again, we don't think that will last all season long with Lathan Ransom and Zakee Wheatley both breathing down Scott's neck.

Even if Scott manages to secure and hold on to the starting job all season long, the Panthers will opt for youth instead of bring back Scott, who will turn 32 next May.

Michael Jackson

Carolina Panthers cornerback Michael Jackson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson's two-year, $10.5 million contract has proven to be a bargain after the veteran formed one of the better cornerback duos in the NFL last season with Jaycee Horn.

If Jackson puts up a similar showing in 2026, he's going to price his way out of Carolina because the Panthers are unlikely to shell out significant money on two cornerbacks when you include Horn's massive contract.

Xavier Legette

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After two very disappointing seasons to begin his career, and after the Panthers drafted Chris Brazzell, Legette's days in Carolina are numbered.

It's just a matter of when, not if, the Panthers part ways with Legette. It could happen before this season or at the trade deadline, but if not he'll likely be unloaded in 2027.

Tershawn Wharton

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The three-year, $45 million deal for Wharton was a risky one to begin with because he only had 13 career starts, one season north of two sacks and was a liability against the run.

So, it came as no surprise that Wharton was a disappointment in Year 1 of his deal. He only appeared in nine games because of injury and posted two sacks and his run defense grade was a putrid 34.8, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Panthers will be able to save close to $15 million by cutting Wharton in 2027, and we believe they will go that route after he once again fails to produce enough to justify Carolina opting to forego that savings.

Tommy Tremble

Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like most guys on this list, Tremble is entering the final year of his contract after he was extended in 2025.

The veteran hasn't exactly lived up to his draft billing. He's a good blocker but Tremble doesn't offer anything as a pass-catcher, as evidenced by his never tallying more than 249 yards in any season.

With the Panthers looking for more out of their tight end spot in 2027, they'll let Tremble leave in free agency in favor of a more well-rounded player at the position.