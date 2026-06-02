Chargers RB Kimani Vidal Could Be High-End Insurance for Panthers Run Game

The Carolina Panthers offseason has been nothing short of a success overall. Adding to the defense in major ways, along with adding some depth in key position rooms, such as the offensive line and wide receiver. There's one area where Carolina didn't improve, though, the running backs' room.

Carolina Panthers Current Running Backs Room

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) rushes the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Carolina's running back room was one unit that hasn't improved on paper, losing Rico Dowdle, who was the best running back in the NFL for roughly three weeks. Chuba Hubbard is still on board, and has experience as a bellcow back, having a phenomenal 2024 season.

Then there are two other running backs who are in very different spots in their careers. Jonathon Brooks, is a talent, is someone to be excited about, but his health has not supported a productive NFL career up to this point, with that hopefully changing this season.

The Panthers' one running back signing in free agency was AJ Dillon, a low-ceiling backup RB who can be serviceable in case of injury to the other backs, and has had starting experience at certain points in his career with the Green Bay Packers. Dillon has been a backup, though, for basically all of his career, and will continue to be one in Carolina.

The Panthers still have time to boost the RB room even more, and not by making some crazy splash trades similar to what the NFL saw yesterday, but by adding a reliable back who has shown he can successfully carry the RB1 load if needed.

NFL Analyst Names Kimani Vidal as trade candidate, Panthers would be a perfect fit

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal (30) rushes during the third quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton dropped his list of potential trade candidates for each NFL team, and for the Los Angeles Chargers, he named RB Kimani Vidal, who played a significant role for LA in 2025, especially when their starter, Omarion Hampton, was out with an injury. Vidal finished the year with 643 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Vidal would be the perfect insurance for the Panthers, who have talented running backs at the top of the depth chart in Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks, but both have injury concerns, and especially Brooks, who still hasn't played a full season in the NFL yet.

Chuba Hubbard suffered a small injury last season, which sidelined him for two weeks, and the Panthers don't have Rico Dowdle this season if Hubbard sustains another injury this season.

What a Kimani Vidal Trade Would Cost

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal (30) rushes against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

It wouldn't take much to acquire Vidal, who is at best the RB2 in LA right now and is currently competing for that spot by the start of the season. Vidal would likely cost a fifth- or sixth-round pick; anything more than that would be too steep a price.