Chuba Hubbard makes a great point about the Carolina Panthers' latest loss

The Carolina Panthers were stunned with the New Orleans Saints' performance and lost in a big way.

Felipe Vieira

Jul 26, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) walks off after practice at training camp.
Jul 26, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) walks off after practice at training camp. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers suffered a tough loss on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, 17–7. Some players gave stronger comments about the game and how the team prepared during the week, such as left tackle Ikem Ekwonu.

However, veteran running back Chuba Hubbard preferred to stay grounded, believing that the loss would serve as an example for the rest of the season.

"You don't lose any confidence or anything like that after a loss. Uh, we've been building up something special here since Coach Canales has been here." Chuba Hubbard said. "And it's about the teams that just slowly, you know, go like this, instead of just allowing wins to take you too high or losses to take you too low. It's just staying in that middle. So, yeah, regardless, I think we're going to be okay. We've been through a lot worse. It's a tough loss, obviously, but we're a great team, we're building something special, so we just got to get back to our ball."

The Panthers had a great opportunity to tie with wins with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, since the Bucs lost to the Patriots, and establish themselves as a legitimate playoff contender. But the performance fell far short of what’s expected from a playoff team and showed that the Panthers are still some distance away from that level of competition.

The next game will be another divisional matchup, this time against the Atlanta Falcons, who lost to the Indianapolis Colts this weekend in Berlin, Germany. It will be another good opportunity to get back into the divisional race and take advantage of a rival returning from a long trip overseas.

Felipe Vieira
