Clash of Reigning Division Champs, 4 Other Things to Know About Panthers vs. Bears

In 2023, the Chicago Bears traded the first overall pick to the Carolina Panthers in a deal that involved numerous picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore (now with the Buffalo Bills).

In 2024, both teams finished with 5-12 win-loss records. This past season, both clubs rebounded from those miserable finishes to win their respective divisions.

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Sunday’s clash in Charlotte features the top picks in the 2023 and 2024 NFL drafts, respectively, in Panthers’ signal-caller Bryce Young and Bears’ quarterback Caleb Williams.

For what it’s worth, the Panthers have dropped their last four season openers dating back to 2022—by a combined 123-54 score.

Panthers vs. Bears History

Although Carolina came away with a 29-21 playoff win at Chicago in the 2005 NFC Divisional Playoffs, the Bears have more than doubled the Panthers’ win total in this series via a 9-4 overall record. All told, Chicago has prevailed in the last four meetings dating back to 2017—the most recent clash resulting in a 36-10 victory by the Bears at Soldier Field in 2024. The last time Carolina hosted this series was 2020 and the Panthers were on the short end of a 23-16 score.

Bears were very opportunistic in 2025

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No team in the league totaled more interceptions (23) and takeaways (33) than Ben Johnson’s team in 2025. However, those responsible for more than half (12) of those picks—Kevin Byard (7), Tremaine Edmunds (4), and Jaquan Brisker (1)—are now with the Patriots, Giants, and Steelers, respectively.

While Chicago’s defense may focus on the 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, they may miss the boat when it comes to Tetairoa McMillan’s sidekick. Jalen Coker finished with a flourish in 2025, totaling 28 catches for 378 yards and four scores in his final six outings, including the playoff clash with the Rams.

Keep an Eye on Panthers’ LB Devin Lloyd

DEVIN LLOYD PICK-6⃣



He takes it 99 yards for the longest interception return in @Jaguars history 🤯



KCvsJAX on ESPN/ABC

Stream on #NFLPlus and ESPN Apppic.twitter.com/LMcMvbqJ91 — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) October 7, 2025

Bears’ tight end Colston Loveland enjoyed a big rookie campaign. The 10th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft led Chicago with 58 catches and 713 receiving yards, and tied for the team lead with six touchdown grabs. The former Wolverine also totaled 12 grabs for 193 yards during Chicago’s two-game postseason.

A first-time Pro Bowler in 2025, Lloyd signed a three-year contract with Carolina after four seasons in Jacksonville. He did a little bit of everything a year ago for the eventual AFC South champions, who led the NFL in run defense, and now pairs with fellow newcomer Bobby Okereke in a revamped linebacker room.