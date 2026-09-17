Cooper Rush May Start, But Falcons Offense is Cause for Concern for Panthers

The Carolina Panthers got used and abused by Caleb Williams in Week 1. He did virtually whatever he wanted, whether it was jump throws into coverage, tosses to wide-open receivers, or scrambles for huge gains.

Thankfully, the battered Panthers defense gets a break from elite quarterbacking this week. Cooper Rush, who threw for 143 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions last week, may start again.

Tua Tagovailoa has an oblique injury, and he hasn't been practicing. Michael Penix Jr. has been practicing, but he isn't going to start until he's 100% recovered, which probably won't be this week.

Regardless, that's a wholly uninspiring and unfrightening quarterback trio. The Panthers' defense seems to have a great matchup, but there's one major cause for concern that puts Carolina on upset watch.

The Panthers might see Cooper Rush, but it might not matter

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush (13) drops to pass | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cooper Rush, Tua Tagovailoa, or Michael Penix Jr. It doesn't really matter who the Panthers see, though we'd all prefer that they see Rush after his abysmal performance in Week 1. That would give the Panthers the best chance to win, though they remain in a good position anyway.

However, the Falcons have one thing that could totally change the game: Bijan Robinson. He is arguably the best running back in the NFL, and he historically has done well against the Panthers' defense.

In his career, he has rushed for over 500 yards against the Panthers at over five yards a clip. He has seven touchdowns against the Panthers in six games, and he's added 21 catches for 121 yards in those games.

And this year, the Falcons appear to be relying heavily on Robinson. He had 21 carries for 83 yards, adding eight catches for 90 yards and one touchdown. The overall numbers weren't great against a very stout defense, but the usage is of concern.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs during the third quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robinson is so much better than either D'Andre Swift or Kyle Monangai. Those two combined for 224 yards on 28 carries with four touchdowns. Caleb Williams added 65 yards and two scores. It was ugly, and with Robinson looming, there is cause for concern.

Now, the Panthers can, especially if Rush starts, sell out to stop Robinson, but they effectively knew by the second half that the Bears wanted to continue running the ball and couldn't stop them. It didn't matter if they went into a run fit.

Plus, Bobby Brown III, who was the Panthers' best defender on Sunday by PFF grade, is banged up and not practicing. Losing him from an already thin defensive front with Robinson on deck would be catastrophic in a must-win game. The Panthers can't overlook this Falcons offense.