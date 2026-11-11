Dan Morgan's Seat Should Be Getting Hotter After Panthers' Quiet Trade Deadline

The Carolina Panthers did nothing at the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. For a team battling injuries and poor depth in the secondary, that was not the move that most fans were hoping for from the Panthers.

But that is not the only issue. The Panthers' secondary has been a problem for several seasons, and general manager Dan Morgan has not done enough to address it.

The problem with the Panthers' roster extends beyond what Morgan did not do on trade deadline day. It extends to what he has not done to fix the team's secondary in the past.

At some point, the GM needs to be held accountable for the roster he has put together.

The Secondary Has Been a Problem for Too Long

Horn and Jackson can play when healthy, but that isn't the issue. The problem with the Panthers' secondary is that there isn't enough depth at cornerback for when those two players are injured.

The Panthers have had some good performances from Horn when he is healthy. Jackson is also a good player for the Panthers. However, as is the case in the NFL, injuries happen and the Panthers should have been better prepared for Horn or Jackson to miss time.

The Panthers have a secondary that is too thin, and Carolina cannot rely on that secondary to get them through any tough spots.

As previously discussed in Panthers on SI's report on Carolina's cornerback injuries, the injuries have exposed how little depth the Panthers have behind their starters.

Morgan had numerous chances to add to the Panthers' secondary in free agency, the draft and now at the trade deadline. Instead, the problems that the team is experiencing in the secondary are the same problems that have existed for several seasons.

That's difficult to overlook.

Morgan Can't Keep Waiting for Answers

Morgan can be forgiven for not giving up a lot of assets for a short-term fix to the secondary problems, but it does not mean there are no other holes on the Panthers' roster to fill in order to become a Super Bowl contender.

The Carolina Panthers entered the trade deadline with a 3-5 record but were still leading the NFC South. Carolina still had a chance to win the division, but the team needed to start winning games.

While Carolina did not need to make a blockbuster trade, Morgan could have looked to bring in a solid veteran cornerback to provide some depth at the position.

The Panthers did sign veteran cornerback Jakorian Bennett to their practice squad on November 6, but that doesn't mean the team's depth problems have been solved.

The asking prices on some of those players might have been too high for Morgan's taste, but the Panthers' secondary has been a problem for a while now, and that needed to be addressed long before the trade deadline on Tuesday.

The Pressure Should Be on Morgan

In addition to not making a trade, Morgan's offseason decisions will also be put under a microscope.

The Panthers can't keep blaming injuries for certain positions on the field.

As discussed in Panthers on SI's earlier trade deadline analysis, Carolina couldn't afford to sacrifice valuable draft picks just to make a short-term move. But that doesn't excuse the front office for not having enough dependable options at cornerback.

And if Carolina's secondary is still in trouble and the Panthers can't capitalize on their opportunity to win the NFC South, Morgan will have to answer more than just why he didn't make a trade at the deadline.

Why weren't the Panthers better prepared at certain positions on the field?