Panthers' Week 9 Loss to Broncos Sends Clear Message Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline

The Panthers had a chance to send a message to the rest of the league on Sunday as they took on the Denver Broncos. However, the Panthers were defeated by the Broncos 26-21, dropping to 3-5 on the year after losing three consecutive games.

The Panthers proved that they can compete with a good team in the AFC but also showed that there is still a lot of work to be done with this team. Bryce Young threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns, but costly mistakes kept Carolina from coming away with the win.

The Carolina Panthers have until Tuesday, November 10, at 4 p.m. ET to make a trade. Carolina's general manager, Dan Morgan, must decide whether to add a player to help the team make a push for the playoffs or be patient and continue building through the draft.

That decision was made a little easier on Sunday with the Panthers' loss to the Broncos.

The Panthers Can't Afford to Chase a Quick Fix

Jul 31, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers president of football operations and general manager Dan Morgan looks on during Fanfest at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is still a work-in-progress team that is showing signs of growth in some areas but is still a far cry from being a complete football team. There have been times when the offense has looked very good, but even when Carolina moves the football, mistakes and missed opportunities have made it difficult to finish games.

The defense has given up too many big plays in several games, and there are still questions about whether the team has enough talent to get consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

These are issues that will not be resolved by the addition of one player via trade before Tuesday afternoon.

The Panthers have tried to build a team for more than one season over the last few years. Giving up draft picks for a player who may help the Panthers for a few months but then leave in free agency is not in the best interest of a team currently sitting below .500.

While there is some value in exploring possible trades, Morgan should be cautious about overpaying for a player just to win a few more games this season. Carolina's injuries at cornerback have already raised questions about how much the team should be willing to give up for help.

There is a huge difference between making a trade that helps build the Panthers' roster for the future and making a trade to try to win more games this year.

Carolina Needs to Think Beyond This Season

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Panthers lost on Sunday, they also showed that they are not as far away from competing with the upper echelon of the NFL as their record would indicate. Carolina moved the football well against Denver and had a chance to win the game late.

That gives the coaching staff something to work with for the remainder of the season. But it does not mean that the front office should start dealing future assets to try to make the playoffs this season.

Morgan needs to continue focusing on building a more talented defense for the Panthers and building around Bryce Young rather than trying to find quick solutions.

By the end of the season, the Panthers should have a better understanding of which players on the current roster need a bigger role on the team and which positions need to be addressed in the offseason.

While there is nothing wrong with trying to make the team better before the deadline, it would be wise for the Panthers to avoid overpaying for a player who does not fit into the organization's long-term plans.

The Panthers have enough talent to take another step forward this season. However, they are not ready to mortgage the future of the organization to make the playoffs this year.

Sunday's loss to Denver was another reminder of that.

General manager Dan Morgan should be willing to listen to offers and make a move if the right opportunity presents itself. But if nothing happens by Tuesday's deadline, that wouldn't be a bad thing either.

Sometimes the best move a general manager can make is knowing when not to make one.