The Carolina Panthers are getting closer to having Jonathon Brooks return to the backfield, but that doesn't mean Chuba Hubbard is going to lose his featured role on the team.

Hubbard has become a star offensive player for Carolina, and as head coach Dave Canales recently said, the team is comfortable with him being the featured running back. In fact, Canales compared Hubbard's workload to that of Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit, which can give us some insight into how the team views the veteran running back.

Josh Norris posted on X about the comments from Panthers head coach Dave Canales on the workload of running back Chuba Hubbard. Norris said fantasy managers shouldn't worry about Brooks' return just yet, pointing to Canales' comparison of Hubbard's workload to that of Gibbs in Detroit.

Dave Canales comparing Chuba Hubbard's workload to Jahmyr Gibbs



fantasy folks, I would not sweat Jonathon Brooks returning https://t.co/vIGsoRn9WL — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) November 18, 2026

Dave Canales Makes Clear How He Feels About Chuba Hubbard

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs against Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is what Canales had to say on Panther Talk about the workload of Chuba Hubbard this season compared to that of Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit.

Canales then said: "I'm not comparing him to Jahmyr Gibbs. I'm just saying the Lions really give Jahmyr a lot of touches. In the pass game, in the run game. That's their guy. And we have our guy."

Canales was not stating that Hubbard and Gibbs are identical players. He was trying to get across the point that the Panthers have a lot of confidence in Hubbard and feel that he can handle a lot of different roles on offense.

Hubbard had a career-high 172 scrimmage yards against the Saints in Week 10, including 92 rushing yards, 80 receiving yards and two touchdowns. His 32 touches in the game were also a career high. Hubbard's big performance helped Carolina get back in the win column.

His production this season is a big reason why the Panthers are viewing him as a key piece of their offense.

Jonathon Brooks' Return Doesn't Mean a Reduced Role for Hubbard

Sep 20, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (25) rushes as Atlanta Falcons defensive end LaCale London (94) tackles during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it's great to have former second-round pick Jonathon Brooks on the road to recovery from multiple injuries throughout his NFL career, the Panthers are likely to keep utilizing Hubbard as the featured back in Carolina even after Brooks returns to the backfield.

Brooks is working his way back from a groin injury that landed him on injured reserve after Week 2. He was a full participant in practice this week and appears to be getting close to returning for the Panthers against the Ravens. Brooks' potential return has already become a major fantasy football storyline.

Just because Jonathon Brooks is returning to the Panthers' backfield doesn't mean that Chuba Hubbard's role will be reduced. Canales also mentioned that the team is very aware of Hubbard's workload throughout the week and makes sure that other running backs are being used so Hubbard stays fresh.

Having Brooks in the mix is certainly a positive for the Panthers, as it gives the team another talented back to bring in for a change of pace, but it doesn't have to take away from Hubbard's featured role. Carolina has previously discussed how it plans to use both running backs.

Hubbard Remains the Running Back to Watch in Carolina

What Canales did say, however, was that the team believes Hubbard can handle a lot of responsibility on offense. He compared Hubbard's workload to that of Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit. This does not mean that Canales believes Hubbard is the same player as Gibbs, but rather that the Panthers have a lot of trust in their running back.

Of course, Brooks could eventually take on a larger role once he gets comfortable on the field, but that doesn't mean the team is going to move away from Hubbard. He's the running back that the coaching staff has the most trust in, and that's not going to change anytime soon.

For now, Hubbard looks like he will remain the running back to watch for the Panthers, even with Brooks' return to the backfield. Canales' comments make it clear that the Panthers are very confident in the veteran running back and trust him to continue handling a significant workload.