Derrick Brown talks about the changing culture of the Carolina Panthers
Like the Carolina Panthers’ 2025 season in general, coordinator Ejiro Evero’s defensive unit has been up and down this season. Keep in mind in a year ago, no team in the league gave up more total yards, more rushing yards and more points than Dave Canales’s club in 2024.
The Panthers were absolutely humiliated on the ground, allowing a whopping 179.8 yards per game. Some of that ugliness crept into the start of this season as Carolina allowed exactly 200 yards rushing in their Week 1 loss to the Jaguars. Just over a week ago at home against the Bills, Buffalo’s James Cook ran for 216 yards—the most ever given up by a Panthers’ team during its’s 31-year history.
Nonetheless, the good has outweighed the bad for Canales’s squad this season. Carolina sits in second place in the NFC South with a 5-4 record, equaling the team’s victory total from 2024. Defensive terror Derrick Brown, who looks to be in Pro Bowl form after missing all but one game a year ago, has taken note about what is happening with this team.
Brown finished with four tackles in Carolina’s 16-13 win on Sunday. He’s totaled 31 stops, three sacks, and knocked down five passes in nine games. The Panthers have been playing complimentary football lately. Despite a few ugly outings, the defense has made strides. So has a ground attack led by a resourceful and deep offensive line, as well as running back Rico Dowdle.
Next up is a home date with the 1-8 Saints. For the first time this season, the Panthers are favored to win the game. Of course, the Packers were expected to hand Canales’s team a loss this past Sunday. Funny thing, this National Football League.
